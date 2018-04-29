PICTURES: Youngsters learn safety skills at Crucial Crew Week in Sudbury

Dozens of students have been taking part in interactive workshops this week aimed at promoting awareness around keeping safe.

Around 740 youngsters gained valuable experience from Crucial Crew Week, which was staged at AFC Sudbury’s football ground.

Sudbury Rotary Club is running Crucial Crew Week aimed at providing youngsters with experience in staying safe through group activities.'Wells Hall Primary School pupils watch anti bullying workshop'Picture Mark Westley

The event, organised by Sudbury Rotary Club, involved informative talks by police community support officers warning against the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Students from Thomas Gainsborough School highlighted the issues through a dramatic play; and gave advice on anti-bullying after a successful campaign.

Youngsters were instructed how to phone the emergency services with information they should provide to call operators.

“It gave them the chance to make a 999 call, which can be very daunting,” said David Taylor, project co-ordinator.

“It also gives them an idea of what sort of things they should look out for.”

One of the most popular workshops was fire prevention, which involved simulating a fire in a child’s bedroom.

Youngsters were equipped with breathing masks to mimic a real fire and led out by officers.

Guidance on road safety was provided through an interactive presentation.

Students were also taught basic first-aid procedures.

Mr Taylor praised the success of the scheme, which has been running for 19 years.

“It’s very effective in making them think for themselves,” he said. “And being more independent.”

