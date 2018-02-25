PICTURES: Walk and talk brings Sudbury to life

A sunny Saturday in Sudbury proved the perfect way to explore the town and find out more about its historic past.

That was the object of the exercise when professional guide Caroline Bridge led a group of people on one of the regular tours organised by Sudbury Tourist Information Centre last weekend.

The Sudbury Story - Guided Walk Around Sudbury with Caroline Bridge''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Spokeswoman Susan Gale said: “We are very lucky in Sudbury to have such a varied history, and so many different themes for guided tours.

“We have two new walks coming up, one on the Saxons on May 2 and another on Georgian Sudbury, an era had an influence on the town. That one takes place on June 7.”

Saturday’s walk included a talk on the town’s famous artist Thomas Gainsborough, the link with Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel 101 Dalmatians and a visit to see the head of Simon of Sudbury.

Walks are held every third Saturday of the month and start at 11am. Tickets at £6 for adults and £4 for children are available from the Tourist Information Centre in Sudbury Library. Booking is advisable on 01787 881320.

Four walks, focusing on the prominent role Sudbury played in the silk industry, start at 11am from the library on March 29, July 5, August 30 and November 1.

This year’s Suffolk Walking Festival, which runs from May 12 to June 3, also features Sudbury walks.

