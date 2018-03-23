PICTURES: Visitors flock to see newborn lambs at Kentwell Hall

A yellow carpet of daffodils and spring bulbs are emerging from the grounds of historic Kentwell Hall in Long Melford, shaking off the snow.

Despite the bitterly cold weather of late, visitors have been making their way to see the flowers in the grounds of the 500-year old hall, and to watch lambs being born to Kentwell’s flock of rare-breed Norfolk Horn sheep.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Kentwell's flock of rare-breed Norfolk Horn sheep begin lambing in mid-March, along with spring bulbs, flowers and Welly Walks through the gardens and grounds. ''Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Kentwell sales and marketing manager Alix Massey said: “Our visitors are a hardy lot. We were quite surprised – it was bitterly cold on Saturday and Sunday, but they still came along.”

The lambing season usually begins around mid-march at Kentwell.

“Our first lambs were a set of twins, who were born on March 6, much earlier than expected,” said Alix.

“We’ve had 28 lambs born in our Tudor stables so far and are expecting about 190 all together. Lambing goes on until April 16 so there’s plenty of time left to visit and see them.”

Long Melford, Suffolk. Kentwell's flock of rare-breed Norfolk Horn sheep begin lambing in mid-March, along with spring bulbs, flowers and Welly Walks through the gardens and grounds. Alix Massey in the lamb enclosure. ''Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

She said daffodil bulbs are just about to bloom. “Fortunately, the snow and cold weather hasn’t affected the flowers and they are opening up now.

“They are all over the grounds of the Kentwell Hall and are going to look fabulous over the next few weeks.”

Kentwell Hall expects another influx of visitors when it hosts its Easter egg event from March 30 to April 2.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Kentwell's flock of rare-breed Norfolk Horn sheep begin lambing in mid-March, along with spring bulbs, flowers and Welly Walks through the gardens and grounds. ''Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Long Melford, Suffolk. Kentwell's flock of rare-breed Norfolk Horn sheep begin lambing in mid-March, along with spring bulbs, flowers and Welly Walks through the gardens and grounds. Pictured is Bethany Mills looking at the new lambs. ''Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Long Melford, Suffolk. Kentwell's flock of rare-breed Norfolk Horn sheep begin lambing in mid-March, along with spring bulbs, flowers and Welly Walks through the gardens and grounds. ''Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY