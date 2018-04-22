PICTURES: Travelling circus wows crowds in Sudbury

Fire performers, acrobats, clowns and uni-cyclists wowed the crowds during a series of dramatic performances in Sudbury.

The acts were all part of Circus Petite, a travelling circus which transformed the sports field at the Delphi Centre.

Circus Petite had its last show in Sudbury on Sunday'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

It meant there was something for everyone at the colourful show, which ran for five days earlier this month.

Circus Petite has visited Sudbury before, running circus workshops in Belle Vue Park for the town’s Party in the Park.

Founded three years ago, the venture is run by partners David and Daniel Bean. It travels all over the country, putting on circus acts with lots of participation from the audience.

Daniel said: “We had a good turnout in Sudbury. We estimate that around 700 people came along for the shows and we do hope to return to Sudbury for another show next Easter.

“We have all the usual circus acts, but, because we are much closer to the audience, we actively encourage interaction.”

He added: “There is always something for everyone and for all ages. We have lots of different acts for people to enjoy.”

