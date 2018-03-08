PICTURES: Thomas Gainsborough School hails most successful production to date

The head of drama at Thomas Gainsborough School spoke of her pride after their biggest and most successful production to date.

More than 80 students across all year groups ensured We Will Rock You was a sell-out hit following three performances last week.

We Will Rock You production at Thomas Gainsborough School. Photo credit: Marcelle Claxton.

Jo Arrow, head of drama at the school, said: “We wanted to follow up the success of last year’s Little Shop of Horrors with something big.

“This show is huge and great fun, with over 20 Queen songs. The students’ renditions were awesome and enhanced by having our student band on stage at all times.”

The show mimicked the West End production about the rediscovery of rock music, with the lead roles played by Sam Wainwright as Galileo and Shareece Samuels as Scaramouche, supported by Gemma Deacon, Oliver Hughes and Charlie Walder, plus Millie Kirkpatrick as Meat.

Sixth-formers helped design the set and operate the sound.

We Will Rock You production at Thomas Gainsborough School. Pictured - Gemma Deacon. Photo credit: Marcelle Claxton.

Jo added: “I am really pleased with how the show has gone. It’s bigger than anything we have done before and everyone rose to the challenge and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“There is a lot written about the arts in schools, but it is great that Thomas Gainsborough School has such a commitment to allowing the arts to flourish.”