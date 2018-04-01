PICTURES: Soldiers compete in gruelling challenge at Wattisham Flying Station

Soldiers from British Army units in Suffolk and Essex put their physical abilities to the test last week, when they met for a gruelling contest at Wattisham Flying Station.

Eight teams from Wattisham’s Attack Helicopter (AH) Force and the Colchester-based 16 Air Assault Brigade were put through their paces last Wednesday, competing in a tough assault course, a 6.25-mile march carrying 15 kilogram rucksacks and a one-mile stretcher race.

The event was organised by the Adjutant General’s Corps Staff and Personnel Support (SPS) Branch, in an effort to build team spirit and test each soldier’s physical robustness.

The Wattisham AH Force’s 3 Regiment Army Air Corps won the Wattisham Crown Challenge, while the 16 Medical Regiment was named the top performing 16 Air Assault Brigade unit.

Commander SPS Lieutenant Colonel Richard Clarke said: “Events like this are essential elements of both the battle craft syllabus and SPS ethos.

“I am proud to say that what we have seen is teams demonstrating all of these in addition to passion, team work and a genuine competitive spirit.

“It has been a great advert for the SPS and I want to congratulate each and every one of the soldiers that took part.”