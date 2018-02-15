PICTURES: Snowdrop events in Castle Hedingham and Lamarsh herald arrival of spring

They are flowers we look for after Christmas and they bring us optimism during the winter, signalling that spring is on its way.

Snowdrops were the centre of attention at Daws Hall Nature Reserve in Lamarsh and at Hedingham Castle, Castle Hedingham, at the weekend.

Hedingham Castle, Bayley Street, Castle Hedingham Snowdrop Sunday Berenice Langdon with Amber and Curtis. Picture Mark Westley

Hundreds of people attended Hedingham Castle’s annual Snowdrop Sunday, which has been held for the past 15 years.

General manager Simon Orr said 250 visitors came on Sunday to see the 13 varieties of snowdrops in the grounds.

“The event went very well indeed,” he said. “Our snowdrops were all planted in the late-Victoria era. They are popular with our visitors, some of whom come every year to see them.”

He said weather conditions this year meant there were not quite as many snowdrops in evidence as in past years.

LAMARSH: Snowdrop festival Daws Hall Nature Reserve, Daws Hall, Henny Road, Lamarsh Kitty Fuller with Delilah and Persephone Duduid Snowdrop Celebration Picture Mark Westley

“If the weather gets warm, and then it suddenly gets colder, it stops growth, but it’s something out of our control,” he added.

At Daws Hall, visitors still have the chance to see its snowdrop display.

The 25-acre reserve runs a Snowdrop Celebration over two weekends, and the second weekend is on Sunday, running from noon to 4pm.

Major Iain Grahame said: “This year, we decided to hold the Snowdrop Celebration over two Sundays instead of one.

LAMARSH: Snowdrop festival Daws Hall Nature Reserve, Daws Hall, Henny Road, Lamarsh Photography student Katrina Grahame from Great Wigborough Snowdrop Celebration Picture Mark Westley

“At the weekend, we were blessed with lovely weather and sunshine, although it did get wintery towards the end of the day with sleet and thunder.”

Entry includes a sausage roll and a cup of soup and costs £6 for adults and £1 for children, with under fives free.