PICTURES: Showcase concert caps off Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts

The music section of Sudbury’s Festival of Performing Arts had to be cancelled due to the recent ‘Beast from the East’, but musicians who would have taken part in the festival – now in its 96th year – took part in a showcase concert held in Sudbury Ormiston Academy last weekend.

Festival chairman Sandra Curtis said: “This year’s festival went very well indeed, despite the Beast from the East putting pay to our music section. It was just too dangerous for candidates to travel in the snow.

Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts Concert 2018''Pictured: New Hall School, Cabaret Dance Group, 'Blackbird''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“However, those performers who would have taken part in the competition kindly came to play their pieces they had learned and practised so hard for in our concert.”

The festival welcomes people from all over East Anglia, and the concert showcases talented performers from three disciplines – drama, music and speech.

Mrs Curtis said hundreds attended the concert on Saturday night. More than 500 people took part in the festival, which, she said, had been described as “very friendly” by adjudicators.

“I’d like to thank everybody and all the volunteers who helped to make it such a great success,” she added.

Mrs Curtis is seeking more for volunteers for next year’s festival. Anyone interested should email her at sandracurtis@sky.com.

Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts Concert 2018''Pictured: Peter Manzoni, Piano Solo'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts Concert 2018''Pictured: Rosalind Lavington, Soprano Vocal Solo'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts Concert 2018''Pictured: Isobel Dolby and Lauren Turner, Modern Dance Duet'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Festival of Performing Arts Concert 2018''Pictured: Halewood Dance Studios, Classical Dance Group'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton