PICTURES: Record numbers hit the road for Sudbury Fun Run

Record numbers hit the road over the bank holiday weekend to help raise money for numerous charities as they tackled the 2018 Sudbury Fun Run.

Good Friday’s event saw the number of runners participating in the five-mile course exceed 500 for the first time, while another 100 people took part in the sponsored walk, which followed the same route from Station Road to Belle Vue Park.

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

This year, the beneficiaries were Eden-Rose Coppice, a woodland project for people with disabilities and health issues, Number 72 North Street, which gives family support services, and ActivLives, which seeks to reduce social isolation and loneliness.

The fun run was organised by the Sudbury Joggers group, which also had 24 of its members taking part.

Sudbury Joggers member Jules Cooper, who has multiple sclerosis (MS), completed the course with her grandson Lincoln, to raise awareness of the disease, ahead of her attempt at the London Marathon later this month.

After finishing the course in about 50 minutes, she said: “It was a really good run. Because, I had my top on with my name on it, people were shouting my name and clapping and cheering.

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“The atmosphere all the way around was amazing. Everyone was so supportive.”

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sudbury Fun Run 2018'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton