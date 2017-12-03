PICTURES: Old-fashioned Christmas event gets Long Melford in festive mood

The festive spirit was certainly in evidence in Long Melford last Sunday as the village’s third annual Olde Christmas event took place.

Emma Butler Smith, who organises the day along with four other villagers who form the Long Melford Christmas Association, said it was helped along by the sun shining and a great turnout of visitors from near and far.

Long Melford Olde Christmas PICTURE: Mecha Morton

She said: “The day was so lovely and sunny at the start, and that made a huge difference. The village was pleasantly full.

“The day is about welcoming people to Long Melford to appreciate what it has to offer. Lots of people get dressed up in period costumes.”

The self-funding annual event sees Father Christmas making an appearance in his grotto – an empty shop transformed for the day – along with real reindeers and donkeys.

Long Melford Silver Band entertained the crowds, with visitors able to enjoy an array of food and refreshments, from a barbecue to a hot soup, mulled wine and mince pies. There were steam engines on show.

Long Melford Olde Christmas PICTURE: Mecha Morton

As dusk fell, a spectacular lantern parade took place, with children from the village’s primary school, as well as other organisations, displaying their colourful artwork.

In a sparkling finale, the village’s Christmas tree lights were switched on at the end of the day.

Long Melford Olde Christmas Pictured: Ian Steward with is 1987 Fairground Hand Organ PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Long Melford Olde Christmas PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Long Melford Olde Christmas Pictured: James Everett, Jan Barker and Peter O'Brian with Russet PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Long Melford Olde Christmas Pictured: Emma Butler Smith, Nat Burt and Annie Hoyle PICTURE: Mecha Morton