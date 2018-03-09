PICTURES: Long Melford stages second rally against over-development

Campaigners praised the hundreds of villagers who braved the cold weather and joined a second protest march against over-development in Long Melford at the weekend.

The march was organised by action group Save Long Melford’s Skylark Fields, who led the walk from Roman Way – past key sites where further housing developments have been proposed – to the village hall on Sunday.

Long Melford villagers staged a protest march in opposition to what they believe are excessive local housing developments'''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The campaign group was formed last year after plans were submitted to convert a 19-hectare plot off Station Road.

Since then, a further development on the same site has been proposed for 150 homes, which has been met with scepticism over the scale of the plans.

“It’s a smoke screen to say 150 homes,” said a spokesman of Save Long Melford’s Skylark Fields.

“We’re not talking 150, we’re talking 500-plus homes.”

The spokesman said that while villagers did not oppose more housing , the proposals needed to meet the needs of the village.

“We will accept whatever the council says we have to build within reason,” he said. “But we want to be in control of what we put in our village.”

Campaigners praised the support of people who attended from outside the village, and hoped to galvanise more in the future.

