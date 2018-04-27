PICTURES: Long Melford sale gives helping hand to animal charity

There were gifts and goodies galore at the Sesaw spring sale, which was held in The Old School, Long Melford, at the weekend.

The fundraising event was in aid of Suffolk and Essex Small Animal Welfare (Sesaw), a rehoming centre for animals which is based in Stoke Road, Leavenheath.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Spring sale - SESAW Spring Sale - fundraising event in support of Suffolk & Essex Small Animal Welfare. Volunteer Henry Barretto-West with Kenny the dog. ''Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

A team of volunteers turned out to run the sale, which included stalls from other organisations such as Sudbury Community Depot.

There were demonstrations of crafts, such as wool spinning, as well as a tombola and raffle, all helping to raise more than £2,000.

Making an appearance was Kenny the dog, a permanent resident at Sesaw, which looks after dogs, cats and small animals.

Sesaw holds fundraising events to fund the care of animals that come through its doors from vets, the public and social services.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Spring sale - SESAW Spring Sale - fundraising event in support of Suffolk & Essex Small Animal Welfare. Volunteers Nancy Brown and Maggie Leggett.''Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Sesaw says many of the animals are abandoned and some are victims of road accidents.

Animals who cannot be rehomed due to age or health problems are fostered or become permanent Sesaw residents, like Kenny.

The organisation is also interested in hearing from volunteers and fundraisers.

If you are interested in rehoming an animal, contact Sesaw on 01787 210888.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Spring sale - SESAW Spring Sale - fundraising event in support of Suffolk & Essex Small Animal Welfare. ''Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography