PICTURES: Kersey farm hosts Easter open day to aid clean water charity

Visitors cuddled up to baby lambs and Easter chicks during a day out on a farm in Kersey at the weekend.

Bridges Farm staged an open day on Saturday, which raised nearly £600 in aid of Dig Deep, a charity in Kenya which provides villages with sanitation and clean water.

Kersey, Suffolk. Bridges Farm open day to raise funds for Dig Deep - a charity which helps to provide sanitation and clean water to communities in Kenya. Pictured are Forrest and Teddy MacKay-Morris.' 'Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

“We enjoyed giving people the opportunity to see what we do,” said owner Sarah Partridge, who runs the working farm with her family.

Visitors lent a helping hand feeding cows, and were able to watch baby lambs frolicking in the fields.

The event gave youngsters the chance to learn about the various jobs involved in running a farm.

The family have previously held a range of open days in aid of charity, and enjoy inviting the public to engage with the workings of the farm.

Kersey, Suffolk. Bridges Farm open day to raise funds for Dig Deep - a charity which helps to provide sanitation and clean water to communities in Kenya. ' 'Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Activities included a fishing game, which involved catching a wooden-shaped fish from a barrel of water on the end of a hook.

There were also games of farmers’ frisby and welly throwing.

The family breed animals and produce meat.

Mrs Partridge’s son, David, will be raising further funds for the charity when he scales Mount Kenya in July.

Kersey, Suffolk. Bridges Farm open day to raise funds for Dig Deep - a charity which helps to provide sanitation and clean water to communities in Kenya. Pictured is Rafe Page feeding a cow. ' 'Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

“I think it will be an interesting trip,” said Mrs Partridge. “It will be a challenge because of the altitude, but it’s nice to raise money for such a worthy cause.”

Kersey, Suffolk. Bridges Farm open day to raise funds for Dig Deep - a charity which helps to provide sanitation and clean water to communities in Kenya. Pictured is Sam Batchelor-Wylam.' 'Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography