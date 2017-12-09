PICTURES: Indoor Christmas market helps raise awareness of Delphi Centre in Sudbury

Organisers said they had a good turnout for an indoor craft market held at Sudbury’s Delphi Centre on Saturday.

Denise Davies, a committee member of the Delphi’s user group, said it was the first time she had run a craft market.

Christmas Indoor Craft Market, to raise money for the The Delphi Centre in Sudbury. Pictured: Singer Tersha Cutmore providing some music PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“It ran quite nicely and we had lots of stalls selling things like homemade jams and chutneys, baby clothes, soft furnishings, cards, jewellery and hats. I ran the tea, coffee and cake staff and all the proceeds will go towards the refurbishment of the centre.”

She added: “We need to promote the centre and to let people know that this great venue is there for everybody to use.”

She said the user group had organised new window blinds to be put up at the centre, and planned to paint the venue.

As well as crafts for sale, visitors were entertained by singer Tersha Cutmore, who travelled from Chelmsford to sing for free.

Mrs Davies added: “Tersha sang at my daughter’s wedding and, when she found out what we were doing, she volunteered to sing to help us. She was wonderful.”

