PICTURES: Hundreds parade through Long Melford for St George’s Day

More than 500 youngsters from the Scouting movement gathered in Long Melford on Sunday to take part in a St George’s Day parade.

Starting from Hall Street, the parade wound its way past Melford Hall to Holy Trinity Church for a service conducted by the Rev Matthew Lawson.

Long Melford, Suffolk. St George's Day Parade through Long Melford by the Scouts, Beavers and Cubs from the Sudbury District through the village to the church where they renew their promises. ''Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

At the service, Scouts from the Sudbury District renewed their scouting promises.

According to Sudbury District Scouts commissioner Charmain Southgate, the Sudbury district is the largest Scout group in Suffolk, extending from Haverhill to Hadleigh, with 1,329 members and 14 different groups.

During the annual church service, the Colonel Probert Award for endeavour was presented to Kedington Scout Mathew Russell by Sudbury District Scouts president Philip Richardson.

Mathew is a Stour Valley Explorer and a youth leader with Kedington Beavers and Cubs group.

Commenting on the parade, the commissioner said: “It was a very hot day and the turnout wasn’t too bad. The parade went well and I presented some long service awards for up to 30 years’ service.”

She said that all Scout groups were represented in the parade, including the Network group, which is for 18 to 25 year olds.

