PICTURES: Eclectic items show their worth at Valuation Day in Hadleigh

A diamond ring, thought to be worth as much as £7,000, was among the eclectic range of items brought in for valuation when a Suffolk auctioneering firm returned to Hadleigh on Tuesday.

Bishop and Miller Auctioneers, a Stowmarket-based auction house, hosted a free valuation event in Hadleigh Town Hall in Market Place, with about 40 people turning out to find out the worth of their antiques and collectables.

HADLEIGH: Antiques and collectables valuation day Hadleigh Town Hall Antiques & Collectables Valuation Day Hadleigh Town Hall Complex Bishop & Miller are holding a free valuation day. Bring your antiques and collectables along for a free no obligation valuation from antiques expert Oliver Miller. Christine Huntington from Holton St Mary Picture Mark Westley

Several of the items have now been put forward for auctions later this year.

Oliver Miller, managing director of Bishop and Miller Auctioneers, said: “It was a good success. All in all, I think people were surprised by what a lot of the items are worth.

“It’s our sixth time visit to Hadleigh, and we have always turned up interesting items when we go there, so we will certainly be popping back there again in future.”

Mr Miller said the highlight of the day was just a few minutes before the valuation event was due to end, when a woman brought in a diamond ring created by the up-market French jeweller Cartier.

He stated the size of the diamond indicated the ring was worth between £5,000 and £7,000, and it will go to auction in the coming months.

To learn more, go to www.bishopandmillerauctions.co.uk or call 01449 673088.