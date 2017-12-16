PICTURES: Dickensian Christmas at Kentwell Hall transports Long Melford to Victorian era

Visitors were transported back to the Victorian era to experience a magical Dickensian Christmas in Long Melford at the weekend.

Kentwell Hall was transformed into a wealthy Victorian household, while the cooks prepared a lavish feast for Christmas dinner across the three-day event.

Well-known characters from Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol were brought to life in a lively performance.

An actor took on the role of Charles Dickens and shared the magical story with visitors.

Characters from Alice in Wonderful also took part, including the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and the Mad Hatter, who invited guests to his tea party.

The heavy snow at the weekend provided a magical backdrop around the Tudor mansion.

Youngsters visited Father Christmas and his elf in an enchanted grotto.

The Tudor stables were transformed into a magical Christmas courtyard, with a giant Christmas tree where carols were sung in the evening by lantern light.

