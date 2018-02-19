PICTURES: Dancers kick off Performing Arts Festival in Sudbury

Dancers took to the stage this week as the town’s Festival of Performing Arts got under way at Ormiston Sudbury Academy.

The annual festival showcases performances in dancing, music, speech and drama and culminates in a concert at the Sudbury school on March 18.

SUDBURY: Festival of Performing Arts (Dance)

The competitive festival, which has around 400 different classes, is open to all ages and gives entrants the opportunity to perform in front of a sympathetic audience with an assessment from a professional adjudicator.

Founded in 1922, the festival originally started off in Clare before moving to Sudbury.

The dance section kicked off this week, with the music section running from February 27 until March 4, and speech and drama from March 8 to 12.

For the final concert, the programme will be a choice of the best of each of the three sections of performances from the whole festival.

Grace Budds

Festival chairman Sandra Curtis said: “It’s going very well and the number of entrants we have is up again.”

She said the youngsters were very enthusiastic and were learning a lot.

“It gives them the chance to see what other students are doing, and the adjudicator gives them advice as they progress,” she added.

Tamsin Clark

Maddy Hamilton