PICTURES: Cornard students showcase work inspired by Thomas Gainsborough

Students from Great Cornard have been praised for their high standards of work, which has been showcased in an exhibition at Gainsborough’s House.

The landscape paintings inspired by the 17th century artist have been created by sixth formers studying art and textiles at Thomas Gainsborough School.

Artwork by students at Thomas Gainsborough School are on display at Thomas Gainsboroughs House in Sudbury. Artwork by Frederick Russell Pic - Richard Marsham

The project was part of a partnership programme which involved learning about the life and work of Gainsborough, who grew up in Sudbury.

Students drew on his inspiration to create their own paintings from the landscapes which featured in Gainsborough’s work, such as Cornard Wood.

They compared his work to other artists and were encouraged to experiment with a variety of textures.

“The standard was amazing,” said Steph Parmee, Gainsborough’s House learning co-ordinator. “It was lovely to see the textile work.

Artwork by students at Thomas Gainsborough School are on display at Thomas Gainsboroughs House in Sudbury. Artwork by Alexia Gortsilas Pic - Richard Marsham

“We do a lot of print work, so it was good to see different mediums used.”

Mrs Parmee added that staff at the gallery were amazed by the standard of work.

Student Frederick Russell experimented with various mark-making techniques and incorporated different textures by using embroidery and quilting.

Pupil Emma Carter explored various techniques with water-based ink and oil.

She was creative in using her fingertips and nails for the faint lines of the trees, while charcoal added depth.

Emma also drew inspiration from french artist Edgar Degas.

“It’s a lovely link to have with the school,” added Mrs Parmee. The exhibition runs until Sunday, February 4.