PICTURES: Cornard Horticultural Society stages annual spring show

Gardening enthusiasts were awarded for their floral efforts in Great Cornard at the weekend.

Cornard and Chilton Horticultural Society hosted their annual spring show at The Stevenson Centre on Saturday.

Cornard and Chilton Horticultural Society Spring Show''Pictured: Tony Clarke who showed some daffodils '''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“It went very well,” said society secretary Sylvia Rayner, who was pleased to see new visitors taking part.

People competed in a range of categories which were presided over by a panel of judges.

Mrs Rayner won first prize in the floral arts category with her arrangement of flowers displayed around a candle.

“I won three cups and two shields,” said Mrs Rayner.

Cornard and Chilton Horticultural Society Spring Show''Pictured: Show secretary Sylvia Rayner'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Sue Plumb was awarded for her tulips after competing in the category for the first time.

The photography category involved capturing creative photographs of steps and village signs.

Schoolgirl Molly Cutmore won first prize for her photograph of spiral steps which impressed judges.

Other categories included crafts and cookery, which involved freshly baked minced meat cake and date slices.

Cornard and Chilton Horticultural Society Spring Show''Pictured: Molly Cutmore who won first prize with her photography'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“It’s nice for people to get together,” said Mrs Rayner.

“It’s an old tradition so it’s nice to keep it going.”

The summer show will take place at the same venue on July, 28.