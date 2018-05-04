PICTURES: Cornard gallery puts spotlight on new artists

A collection of work from renowned and new artists in the world of painting, pottery, textiles, printmaking and sculpture has gone on show in Cornard Mills, Great Cornard.

Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre held its spring exhibition recently, showcasing a range of work from contemporary artists, printmakers, sculptors and potters.

The Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre is launching its spring exhibition''Pictured: Work by Andy Lovell'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Although the exhibition has now finished, the gallery is exhibiting work by printmaker Andy Lovell on the first floor of the arts centre until May 20.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the design industry, it was gallery owner Peter Rumsey’s love of art that led him to open the centre last year.

Commenting on the spring exhibition, he said: “We have been seeking out artists and collecting new work since Christmas.

“This has taken us to various corners of the country, from Dorset to Gloucester and London to Suffolk.”

Other events in the gallery’s calendar for this year include participating in Suffolk Open Studios, which takes place in June, and the River Stour Festival during September, when the Stour Painting Group will take up residency at the gallery’s art centre as part of the festival.

For more information, and to contact the gallery and arts centre, call 01787 376796.

The Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre is launching its spring exhibition''Pictured: Hannah Forward''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre is launching its spring exhibition''Pictured: Work by Carl Newman''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The Mill Tye Gallery and Arts Centre is launching its spring exhibition''Pictured: Work by Penny Berry'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton