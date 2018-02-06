PICTURES: Collectors in paradise at Long Melford antiques fair

Old clocks and timepieces, Second World War medals, jewellery and century-old china were just some of the many interesting and valuable items on offer at a fair in Long Melford.

The Long Melford Antiques and Vintage Fair attracted hundreds of visitors from all over the country.

Antiques and Vintage Fair at The Old School Community Centre in Long Melford.

Held on the last weekend of each month throughout the year, the two-day fair featured 50 tables and stalls selling a wide range of collectables.

There were vinyl records, vintage clothing, toys and kitchen accessories from a bygone era.

Stallholders had a large range of militaria, including photos and medals.

Organiser Laure Bonner, who runs the fair with Pearl Gee, said the weekend’s event went “exceptionally well”.

“We’ve been running the antique and vintage fair for about three-and-a-half years but, in reality, there has been an antiques fair running here for about 40 years.

“This was the first fair of the year and we had about 500 visitors; they come from miles.

“We get a lot of dealers who do fairs in London, and buy a lot of stuff from there, so people who come have a great selection to choose from when they come here.”

Laure said she had seen a rise in the collecting of items with a social history connection.

“A few years ago, vintage clothing from the 30s, 40s and 50s were very on trend, but that has tailed off.

“Upcycling is popular, as is using old, vintage items to put on display, such as using an old printer’s tray for decoration.

“Collecting items such as letters or old diaries to research for social history is on the rise.”

Antiques and Vintage Fair at The Old School Community Centre in Long Melford. Stall Holder Andrea King.