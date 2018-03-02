PICTURES: Collectors and craft makers show off wares at St Peter’s fair in Sudbury

Ancient fossils, natural crystals and retro vinyl were just a few of the items that caught visitors’ imaginations at a craft fair in St Peter’s on Saturday.

Scores of visitors poured through the doors for the first fair to be held this year at the town centre community venue on Market Hill.

imagine . . . Craft and Gift Fair at St Peters Church in Sudbury''Pictured: Phyllis Baptie - Jewellery maker'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

More are planned each month, leading up to a Christmas craft fair in November.

In total, there were more than 30 stalls selling craft items, including cards, handmade cushions, hats, ceramics, men’s clothing, Christening gifts and baby clothes.

Imagine Craft Fair organiser Michael Adams said: “The place was completely full because these craft fairs are quite popular events here.

“People were fascinated by the fossils which were on one of the stalls. Also popular was the silversmith and she was giving people the chance to design their own silver jewellery to buy. The work is excellent.”

imagine . . . Craft and Gift Fair at St Peters Church in Sudbury''Pictured: Barbara Gullefer - Barbara's Crafts'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Visitors were able to enjoy refreshments from a pop-up cafe run by staff from The Bridge Project in Sudbury.

Mr Adams said crafters come from all over Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire to take part in the monthly fairs.

“They come to socialise and meet other people, and also to promote their work,” he said.

“Most of them sell online but attending craft fairs is a lot cheaper than having a retail unit or shop from which to sell their work.”

imagine . . . Craft and Gift Fair at St Peters Church in Sudbury''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The next craft fairs are due to take place on April 21, May 19, June 23, July 21, August 18, September 15 and October 20, with the Christmas Fair on November 24.

imagine . . . Craft and Gift Fair at St Peters Church in Sudbury''Pictured: Michael Adams with his music memorabilia stall'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

imagine . . . Craft and Gift Fair at St Peters Church in Sudbury''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton