PICTURES: Collectables go under the hammer at Long Melford auction

The excitement of bagging a bargain is one of the big attractions of attending an auction.

Getting something for nodding and waving your auction number in the air is a major thrill of being present at such an event.

Pop-Up Antiques Auction at The Old School in Long Melford, organised by Drivers' Events.''''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

So, a pop-up auction which took place recently at the Old School in Long Melford had visitors interested in bidding for a variety of items on sale.

From a picture of Queen Victoria to a child’s pram and old doll, there was plenty of collectable items for everyone to look at and bid for.

Villagers were encouraged to bring their items for sale in the morning, with the sale starting at midday.

The auction was organised by Drivers Events, which plans others at the same venue on April 7, May 12 and June 9.

Simon Driver said: “William, my brother, is the founder of Drivers Events and he has been working in the world of antiques and jewellery for almost 20 years.

“He followed in the footsteps of our father, Michael, who held regular auctions at Keebles Yard in Haverhill, as well as owning a family-run antiques and furniture shop.

“William has gone on to display fine art and jewellery items in Clare and Lavenham.

“A highlight was discovering a Fabergé egg cup which he took to auction at Christie’s in London.”

