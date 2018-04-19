PICTURES: Classic Motorcycle Show in Sudbury pulls in crowds

More than 400 motorcyclists converged on Sudbury for the 11th annual Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show on Sunday.

Hailing from all over East Anglia and East London, the bikers motored to the Stour Valley Industrial Estate in Brundon Lane, making an impressive line-up of machines on show for the avid enthusiasts who attended the event.

The 11th Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show, in aid of The Bridge Project social enterprise'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

This year, the motorcycle show was held aid in of The Bridge Project in Gainsborough Street.

John Walker, founder of the motorcycle show, said a different charity is chosen each year to be a beneficiary of the event.

The dry but cold weather meant the show attracted around 600 people, who enjoyed looking at the wide variety of motorcycles on display.

“There aren’t many motorcycle shows like this around,” said John. “That’s why this show is so popular.”

The 11th Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show, in aid of The Bridge Project social enterprise'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

One of the highlights of the show was a 1926 Ivy motorcycle. There were also motorbikes and sidecars.

It is one of five events this year by the Monks Eleigh Bygones Collectors’ Club.

The next one is a rally featuring steam engines at Chilton Airfield in Great Waldingfield on June 16 and 17.

A day featuring all types of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles is planned for Long Melford in July.

The 11th Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show, in aid of The Bridge Project social enterprise'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The 11th Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show, in aid of The Bridge Project social enterprise'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The 11th Suffolk Classic Motorcycle Show, in aid of The Bridge Project social enterprise'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton