PICTURES: Clare schoolchildren draw on artistic talents for exhibition

Creative juices were flowing at Clare Community Primary School as the pupils showcased an impressive art exhibition last week.

The display was the culmination of work completed throughout the term by the whole school.

Clare Community Primary School held a whole school art exhibition, including Brazilian street art, weaving and artworks with a winter theme. Pictured: Year 2 and their work Ivy Williams, Alex Wilkins and Ridley Swain PICTURE: Mecha Morton PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Themes ranged from the exploration of journeys, traditions in India and street art in Brazil.

Year 3 pupils developed their artistic skills and created a collage of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.

They incorporated the technique of pointillism by using lots of dots to create a distinctive image.

Youngsters from Year 4 explored various symbols and designs associated with religious traditions in India.

Meanwhile, children in Year 6 explored work by graffiti artist Banksy, which they compared to street art in Brazil.

They also mastered 3D writing which they used to design the school’s values.

Headteacher Rebecca Loader said teaching art had been given the same priority as other subjects such as literacy.

“The children loved it,” said Mrs Loader. “The work is of a very high standard.”

Parents were also invited to attend the exhibition, where they learnt about the youngsters’ project.

Mrs Loader added: “We hope it will become an annual event.”