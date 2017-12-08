PICTURES: Clare gets crafty with annual Christmas fair

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in Clare.

The switch-on of the town’s Christmas lights took place on Saturday night, following a successful craft fair in Clare Town Hall.

Christmas Craft Fair in Clare Town Hall, part of Small business Saturday PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The festivities were part of Clare’s three-week-long winter festival to promote tourism in the town.

It features a jam-packed programme of church and group events to celebrate the festive season, culminating in a big Christmas market to be held on Market Hill on December 16.

Town council chairman Paul Bishop said the town was full for the big switch-on, with lots of people enjoying the Christmas craft fair beforehand.

There were stalls selling all sorts of crafts, including homewares, hats and scarves, photos and pictures, greetings cards, wood turning gifts, produce and honey.

He said: “The light switch-on was very well attended, which was good, and the central theme of it was a pantomime called The Magic Toy Maker. It was written and performed by Clare Amateur Dramatic Society on Market Hill.”

He said the Christmas market had been extended this year to take up half of Market Hill.

This week, there is a crib fest exhibition at Clare Baptist Church, High Street, until Saturday, and community carols in the same church on Monday, starting at 7.30pm.

Christmas Craft Fair in Clare Town Hall, part of Small business Saturday Pictured: Julia Jordan with her stall Beeswing Rural Metal Art PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Christmas Craft Fair in Clare Town Hall, part of Small business Saturday Pictured: Sharon Moul with her stall Elsie & mim PICTURE: Mecha Morton