PICTURES: Cheerful time at Christmas fairs in Clare and Chelsworth

Stalls selling all sorts of tempting gifts were on show at two Christmas fairs last weekend.

Chelsworth Christmas Fair took place in All Saints’ Church on Saturday, giving people a chance to kick-start their shopping in the surroundings of the village’s 13th century church.

All Saints Church in Chelsworth Christmas Fair.

There were around 30 stalls featuring produce and crafts, books, DVDs and jigsaws, as well as a tombola and raffle.

Shoppers were able to listen to carols from the Serendipity Choir. All proceeds from the event were in aid of the church.

In Clare, the town was buzzing for the start of a three-week Christmas Festival, featuring a Christmas Fair in St Peter and St Paul’s Church on Friday night, and all day on Saturday.

More than 300 people went to see a Christmas parade in the High Street, including carol singing around a Christmas tree outside the Cock Inn.

All Saints Church in Chelsworth Christmas Fair. Cheeky Elves Alison Mardell and Michelle Curtis.

In the church, there were 46 stalls selling gifts and crafts, as well as cakes and pastries, cheeses, homemade chocolate, meats and the town’s special edition Christmas pudding, which is sold to raise money for good causes in Clare.

Paul Bishop, chairman of Clare Town Council, said: “The fair went very well, and there is talk of expanding it next year.”

St. Peter and St Paul's Church in Clare holding their Christmas Fair.

St. Peter and St Paul's Church in Clare holding their Christmas Fair.

St. Peter and St Paul's Church in Clare holding their Christmas Fair. Katie Knight wirh Daughter Bethany Carsson (4) buying a gift from Hayley Hastie from "The Dainty Doormouse".

St. Peter and St Paul's Church in Clare holding their Christmas Fair. Katie Bagstaff and Louise Stebbings on their stall.