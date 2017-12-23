PICTURES: Busy market caps successful Clare winter festival

The first Clare Winter Festival has been hailed as a success, after the three-week programme of events was rounded off with a Christmas market on Saturday.

Traders on Market Hill reported busy footfall, as shoppers braved the cold temperatures to browse for locally-made products and produce, amid outdoor performances by the local choir.

It brought an end to the winter festival, which ran at numerous venues in town throughout late November and early December, featuring concerts, community carols, a beer festival, a crib festival and the annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Paul Bishop, chairman of Clare Town Council, said: “The feedback from traders was very positive and they all had a good day, despite the cold.

“This is the first winter festival we have had and the first time we have tried to package all the things going on in the town.

“I think it allowed us to promote Clare as a town to a wider audience and let people know that we are a vibrant community.”

Cllr Bishop added that preparations are well under way for the Clare Summer Festival, which will follow a similar format, and continues the wider effort to boost tourism and commerce in the town.

