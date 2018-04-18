PICTURES: Bidders seek bargains at Long Melford antiques auction

Eager buyers looked to get their hands on an eclectic selection of antiques and collectable items at the weekend, as Long Melford hosted its second auction of the year.

Another crowd of bidders turned out to the latest Pop-Up Antiques Auction earlier this month, which returned to the Old School community centre, following the success of the first event held back in February.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Pop-Up Antiques Auction at The Old School in Long Melford. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

The lots going under the hammer at the auction, which took place from noon until 3pm, included old furniture, ornaments, an antique violin, a vintage telephone handset and a set of medal boat-shaped bookends.

There were also various collections up for sale, including costume jewellery and vintage stamps, in addition to some classic memorabilia, such as an original Doctor Who poster and an old Beano comic.

The event was organised by Driver Events, a Suffolk-based family antiques and jewellery business, which stages regular auctions, fairs and car boot sales around the county.

Further auctions are scheduled to take place in Long Melford Old School on Saturday, May 12, and Saturday, June 9.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Pop-Up Antiques Auction at The Old School in Long Melford. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

For more information on the events, send an email to driversevents@yahoo.com.

Long Melford, Suffolk. Pop-Up Antiques Auction at The Old School in Long Melford. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Long Melford, Suffolk. Pop-Up Antiques Auction at The Old School in Long Melford. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Long Melford, Suffolk. Pop-Up Antiques Auction at The Old School in Long Melford. Pictured is Terry Povey with some of the wooden furniture he made and is up for sale at the auction. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography