PICTURE SPECIAL: Suffolk youngsters bring nativity story to life

Youngsters captured the magic of Christmas through a host of nativity plays in the run-up to the big day.

Having learnt their lines and perfected their routines, children took centre stage as they took on the roles of Mary and Joseph, the Three Wise Men and the Shepherds to recreate the Nativity.

Our Lady and St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 20 The Croft, Sudbury, Suffolk Woodpeckers Nursery is staging its Christmas Nativity at the Catholic Church in Sudbury Picture Mark Westley

Woodpeckers Nursery in Sudbury adapted the story into a production of Humph the Camel, whose grumpy nature was quickly transformed following the birth of Jesus.

Around 100 family members watched the play, which was staged at Our Lady and St John the Evangelist Catholic Church on The Croft.

“The children were fantastic,” said deputy manager Emily Potter-Howe. “They really got involved.”

Parents helped to create impressive costumes for the play, including the star of Bethlehem, which was an important prop.

The audience joined in with Christmas songs at the end and were invited to the nursery for refreshments afterwards.

Tudor Church of England Primary School brought the magic of Christmas to life in a play, A Miracle in Town, performed at St Peter’s.

Acton Playgroup staged its production in All Saints’ Church.

Kim Farley, lead practitioner, praised the youngsters for their performance.

“Our children were full of confidence and loved performing,” she said.

St Peter's, Market Hill, Sudbury Tudor Primary School is performing its 2017 Nativity production, called 'A Miracle in Town', at St Peter's in Sudbury. Picture Mark Westley

