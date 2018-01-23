Pair of otter pups rescued in Layham die despite best efforts of vets

Two otter pups abandoned by their mother in Layham have died, despite the best efforts of animal welfare officers.

The pups – thought to be less than five weeks old – were discovered by a mill owner who heard their faint cry.

He found them alone in their den, underneath the water wheel.

The RSPCA was called, with officers taking the pups into care when their mother did not return.

The pups, however, died shortly afterwards.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of veterinary staff and teams at East Winch, the poorly otters brought into the care of the RSPCA have died.

“The team at East Winch are understandably upset as they had been doing all they could to give them a fighting chance to return to the wild.”