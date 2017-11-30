Outgoing Clare town councillor receives Community Service Award

The borough councillor for Clare has handed over his first ever Community Service Award to a man who he credits as going beyond the call of duty in his service to the town.

St Edmundsbury borough councillor Alaric Pugh presented the accolade, in the form of an elaborate scroll, signed by the mayor of St Edmundsbury, to Clare town councillor Phil Gryce.

Cllr Pugh can choose two recipients of the award per term in office, and Cllr Gryce, who is soon to relocate away from Suffolk, to Frome in Somerset, is the first person to receive one.

“He has gone to exceptional lengths to benefit Clare over the last few years with huge dedication, passion, enthusiasm and with absolutely no expectation of reward or with any agenda at all,” said Cllr Pugh.

“Out of his many achievements, I would single out setting up Visit Clare and Beyond.

“He got enthusiastic about the library, he’s done almost all of the digital things in Clare and all of those items are well beyond his normal councillor role.”

Paul Bishop, chairman of Clare Town Council, added: “I have had the privilege of working with Phil during the whole time I have been on the council.

“He has been such a hard working and enthusiastic member of the team that his leaving will be sorely felt.

“His work for the community was not just restricted to the town council and he was a member of many groups in the town who will likewise realise how much they relied on him. We wish him well in the future.”