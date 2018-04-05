Ormiston Sudbury Academy praised for retaining strong Ofsted rating

Staff and pupils at Ormiston Sudbury Academy are celebrating following another successful inspection.

In its latest report, education regulator Ofsted rated the school as good for the second time since it became an academy in 2012.

Inspectors noted that “strong and passionate leadership skills” provided students with wide-ranging opportunities.

The report highlighted the school’s strong focus on improving maths and science, which had resulted in significant improvements.

Progress among sixth form students was attributed to teachers’ “high levels of subject knowledge”.

Positive relationships between staff and students was noted, with pupils encouraged to take risks.

Efforts to improve curriculum changes, such as extending teaching for English and maths, was recognised, with positive results among students at Key Stage 4.

A broad and balanced curriculum provides students with a wide range of skills, while inspectors noted high expectations from both staff and students are reflected in the school’s achievements.

Principal Caroline Wilson said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted has again rated Ormiston Sudbury Academy as good.

“The report is a real testament to the hard work of our talented students, dedicated staff and our whole community; we look forward to continued success and sustaining our high standards.”

The report recognised the strong links established between the school and its sponsor.

Nick Hudson, chief executive officer at Ormiston Academies Trust, said: “We are so pleased that the continued success at Ormiston Sudbury Academy has been confirmed in its Ofsted report; it is hugely deserved.

“We look forward to continuing to support the academy as it pushes to achieve even greater heights.”