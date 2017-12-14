‘Opportunist thief’ steals bags of logs from Long Melford Country Park

A volunteer at Long Melford Country Park has voiced his anger at the “disgraceful behaviour” of thieves who were filmed stealing wood, following the latest in a series of incidents over the last few months.

CCTV cameras recorded a person stealing 10 bags of logs, which are chopped by volunteers to be sold to raise money for the park, on Tuesday, December 5, at approximately 5.30am.

The footage showed the perpetrator loading the logs into the back of a small three-door hatchback car, before leaving the park and driving away in the direction of the Rodbridge junction.

Rob Simpson said they would be passing on the CCTV recordings to police, while also increasing security around the park, due to the number of similar incidents which have occurred throughout the year.

Earlier this year, police helped to catch one culprit, who was fined and given a formal warning, but Mr Simpson explained he did not believe one person was responsible for every incident – rather, he said, it was “opportunist thieves at work”.

Mr Simpson said: “Volunteers give up hundreds of hours of free time a year to keep the park open, to make it a great place to visit and to support local wildlife.

“It’s such a shame that a few individuals can stoop so low and blatantly thieve from those who work so hard to support the local community.

“We hope if anyone recognises the culprit in the photo, they can come forward with further details.”

Anyone with any information should call Suffolk Police on 101.