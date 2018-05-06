Newton Green remembers war veteran and community stalwart Harry Buckledee

The life of a well-known community stalwart in Newton Green, who was a veteran of the Second World War and the Korean War, was commemorated at a packed church service this week.

Members from the Armed Forces were among more than 200 mourners at All Saints’ Church on Monday for the funeral of Harry Buckledee, who died at St Joseph’s Care Home in Sudbury on April 1, aged 98.

Newton Green'All Saints Church, Church Road, Newton Green, Suffolk'Funeral for Harry Buckledee at All Saints' Church in Newton Green.

The remembrance then continued in Assington Village Hall, where family and friends gathered to share their memories of him.

Born in Lindsey on July 25, 1919, Mr Buckledee joined the British Army in 1939.

He was serving with the 11th Hussars when he was captured in North Africa in December 1942, after the Battle of El Alamein, and spent the rest of the Second World War as a prisoner of war, weighing just five stone and coming close to death.

After Russian troops forced the German guards away from the PoW camp, Mr Buckledee marched with other prisoners for months in freezing conditions, going days without food, until they were liberated by American soldiers in April 1945.

Just five years later, following his return to the UK, he went back into active service during the Korean War, fighting for 18 months.

Mr Buckledee spoke very little about his war experiences, until he published his first book, For You the War is Over, in 1994.

Janet Dodwell, his daughter, told the Free Press she had been overwhelmed at the funeral by the level of support from Army personnel, including the 11th Hussars that Harry served with.

She said: “I was quite overwhelmed because he was not a high rank – he was a lance corporal – but they all said, ‘he was not just any ordinary soldier’.

Newton Green'All Saints Church, Church Road, Newton Green, Suffolk'Funeral for Harry Buckledee at All Saints' Church in Newton Green.

“The church was packed and it was very moving. He was always very unassuming. He never wanted glory and never had a lot of money.

“But with all the outpouring of love and respect at the funeral, you saw he was actually a very wealthy man.”

After moving to Newton Green in the 1960s with his wife Linda, Mr Buckledee was very active in the local community, becoming particularly well-known throughout the village as a skilled gardener.

Through his gardening work, which included creating a local Queen’s Jubilee garden and resulted in numerous awards, he became president of Sudbury Horticultural Society.

Newton Green'All Saints Church, Church Road, Newton Green, Suffolk'Funeral for Harry Buckledee at All Saints' Church in Newton Green.

Mr Buckledee also served for many years on the parish council and supported the village’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

Janet added: “He was a great dad. He had a strong faith, which sustained him through a lot of horrors.

“He was the same to absolutely everyone. He could have strong opinions – he said what he meant and meant what he said. He was calm, but never afraid to give his opinion to anyone.”

“He was always a very kind man and very hard working, and he was very generous with his knowledge. His mind was as sharp as a razor.”

He is survived by his children Janet and Stephen, his in-laws Philip and Maria, his grandchildren Harriet and Polly, and his great-grandchildren Imogen, Bridget, Annabel, Frederick and Beatrice.

Newton Green'All Saints Church, Church Road, Newton Green, Suffolk'Funeral for Harry Buckledee at All Saints' Church in Newton Green.