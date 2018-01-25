New provider looking to save failing Halstead care home

A struggling care home in Halstead, which had been on the brink of shutting down, is seeking a major revival in fortunes under the guidance of a new provider.

The management of Attwoods Manor care home on Mount Hill has been taken up by Stow Health Care, a company which describes itself as a specialist in turning around failing care facilities.

Attwoods Manor, which provides nursing and care for people with dementia or physical disabilities, received an inadequate rating in August after its most recent inspection from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and appeared to be at risk of closure towards the end of last year, before Stow Health Care stepped in.

Roger Catchpole, managing director at Stow Health Care, told the Free Press he believed the home had a bright future ahead.

“It seems very clear that there are not a lot of high-quality care homes in north Essex,” he said. “We are confident that, if we get the opportunity, we can make a success of the home.

“There has been a lot of trouble at the care home. Historically, the care has not been of a good enough quality and there has not been enough investment to facilitate this.

“Over the last several years, we have really specialised in turning around failing care homes.”

Mr Catchpole cited their work at Brandon Park Care Home in Suffolk as an example of this, having taken over management of the facility when it was failing and bringing it to the point where it was rated outstanding in its latest CQC report.

He added: “Given where Attwoods Manor is now, it’s unrealistic to expect it to be outstanding in 12 months.

“We are working closely with the CQC and with Essex County Council, who have been extremely supportive, and we will continue to work to improve the quality of care.

“It’s about making sure there is the right level of determination, planning and investment to ensure that this happens.”