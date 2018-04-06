New head appointed at Clare secondary school

Stour Valley Community School in Clare has appointed a new headteacher to replace Christine Inchley, who is taking early retirement at the end of the summer after seven years in the post.

The school’s strong reputation was shown by the fact that 16 candidates applied for the role.

Rachel Kelly has been appointed as the new head teacher at Stour Valley Community School in Clare. She starts in September

Chair of Trustees Keith Haisman said: “Following a rigorous two-day process I am delighted to announce that we have appointed Rachel Kelly to become the new headteacher from 1 September 2018.

“Rachel will of course work very closely with Rebecca Loader, Headteacher at Clare Community Primary School, to ensure that Clare Primary continues the considerable progress that has been achieved under Rebecca’s leadership.”

Rachel is currently deputy headteacher at Notley High School and Braintree Sixth Form. She began her teaching career as a French teacher in 1995 in Norwich.

Rachel said: “I am really looking forward to working with staff, students, parents, governors and the local community to build on the successes to date of both Stour Valley Community School and Clare Community Primary School.

“I’m delighted to be given this huge opportunity to contribute to Clare and the wider community.”

Her career path has allowed her to develop significant expertise as a Teacher of French, Head of Modern Foreign Languages, Professional Tutor for Trainee Teachers, Advanced Skills Teacher and she has a wealth of experience in a variety of roles as a Senior Leader.

She is married with two teenage children. In her spare time she enjoys walking her cocker spaniel, pilates and Parkrun.