New business project in Sudbury to help school students become work-ready

A project aimed at encouraging businesses to get more involved with schools to help students master employability skills gets under way in Sudbury next week.

The New Anglia LEP Enterprise Advisor Network and The Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach is working with three secondary schools in Sudbury and Clare to host a free event at The Granary in Quay Lane on Thursday.

Organised by Penny Wilby, from thebestof Sudbury business website, it will see representatives from Thomas Gainsborough School, Sudbury Ormiston Academy and Stour Valley Community School attend the event to discuss how the firms can best work with schools and make a difference to young people’s work-readiness.

Mrs Wilby said: “So many times I hear young people today aren’t ready for the workplace; they don’t have the skills or attitude. Well, this is their opportunity to make a difference.

“I’ve been working as an enterprise advisor with Thomas Gainsborough School and I’ve seen how employer interactions can make such a big difference.”

The event is scheduled to run from 4pm to 6pm.

To register, firms should go online at www.thebestof.co.uk/local/sudbury/events/feature/business-employers-and-education-networking-event-1519741239-6926.