New Babergh Lib Dems leader determined to bring party back into office

A new chairman has been elected to Babergh District Council’s Liberal Democrats’ party.

Councillor Bryn Hurren, who represents the Boxford ward, will replace Pinewood ward councillor David Busby after being elected at the party’s annual general meeting.

With 19 years experience as a district councillor, Mr Hurren has pledged to create a stronger position for the Lib Democrats ahead of the local elections next year.

“It is now more important than ever in the polarised world of politics to provide choice competence and financial stability on behalf of the local electorate,” said Mr Hurren.

“Politics has become them and us, yes or no. A divided Conservative party continues to steer us towards the cliff edge with a dubious Brexit, while ignoring the important issues of housing and education.

“The situation with the educational transport funding cuts across Suffolk is disgraceful and would suggest a dangerous path for the ruling Conservative group at county to take, however much pressure they are under from their Westminster paymasters.”

Mr Hurren highlighted the importance for the Lib Dems to band together to make their views heard.

“Along with the poor and non-existent road maintenance and huge issues with social care, we have a lot to work and campaign for,” he said.

“Things will not get better unless the Lib Dems can get themselves back into office to represent the silent majority and influence local and national decision making.”