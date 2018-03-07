Mayor hails improvements at Delphi Centre in Sudbury

The Delphi Centre in Sudbury played host to the mayor of Sudbury to showcase the improvements made while the facility has been run by the Delphi User Group.

Town mayor Sarah Page and district councillor Colin Spence praised the work of the not-for-profit group, which is reporting an increase in bookings for this year.

Phil Goodyer, of the Delphi User Group, said: “Now in 2018, the centre is attracting more and more local residents from Sudbury and surrounding villages.

“A big thank you must go to those who supported the Delphi User Group during these improvements – Kent Blaxill, P J Blinds, Auto Innovations and Homebase.”