Masked man armed with hammer robs shop in Earls Colne

A police appeal for witnesses has been launched, after a masked man armed with a hammer robbed a shop in Earls Colne.
Officers were called to reports of a man armed with a hammer and wearing a balaclava, who had jumped on to the shop counter in the High Street Co-op store on Saturday, November 25, at around 7.30pm.
He threatened staff, before taking cash from the till and driving away in a car.
Officers are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Suffolk Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.