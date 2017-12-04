Masked man armed with hammer robs shop in Earls Colne

A police appeal for witnesses has been launched, after a masked man armed with a hammer robbed a shop in Earls Colne.

Officers were called to reports of a man armed with a hammer and wearing a balaclava, who had jumped on to the shop counter in the High Street Co-op store on Saturday, November 25, at around 7.30pm.

He threatened staff, before taking cash from the till and driving away in a car.

Officers are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.