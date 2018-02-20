Marie Curie Daffodil Appeal seeks volunteers in Sudbury and Hadleigh

Terminal illness charity Marie Curie has issued an urgent appeal for volunteers in Suffolk to support its annual Great Daffodil Appeal next month.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin during the fundraiser, and is seeking volunteers in Sudbury and Hadleigh to give two hours of their time to hand out the pins.

The money raised will help Marie Curie Nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness, providing them with nursing care and support in their own homes.

Angela Bussey, Marie Curie community fundraiser for Suffolk, said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be.

“Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on.

“Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the appeal so important.”

For more on volunteering, call 01473 831329.