Man who burgled Sudbury shop for money to recover pawned wedding ring jailed

A man, who tried to get cash to recover his pawned wedding ring by burgling a Sudbury clothes shop, has been jailed.

Danny Whyte, 43, was caught red-handed by police officers standing outside the shop holding a bundle of garments with more at his feet.

In his pockets were a torch, a kitchen knife and a glass breaking device which Whyte, who has a string of previous convictions, said had failed to work.

Whyte had told police officers: “It was supposed to break the window but it didn’t work. That is why it took me so long.”

Today, at Ipswich Crown Court, Whyte, of Earlswood Way, Colchester, who was described by his own barrister as “inept”, was jailed for a total of 35 weeks.

Prosecutor Michael Crimp said when officers who had been nearby when they were alerted by an alarm arrived at the Javelin shop in Market Hill, Sudbury on January 8, they found Whyte standing outside dressed in black.

Mr Crimp said Whyte had told police that he was carrying a knife before he was searched.

When interviewed, Whyte had said: “I’m stupid. I pawned my wedding ring yesterday and I committed a burglary to get the money to get it back.”

He pleaded guilty to burglary involving clothes worth almolst £2,000, possession of a knife in a public place and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence imposed for having a knife while in a pub.

The court heard that Whyte had 39 previous convictions for 75 separate offences, which included 16 burglaries.

Appearing for Whyte in mitigation, Richard Keogh said his client was “an inept burglar” who had chosen a shop that was located just two minutes from a police station.

Whyte, who had suffered from mental health issues associated with drink and drugs, was currently undergoing treatment for paranoid schizophrenia, Mr Keogh told the court.

He added that Whyte wanted to apologise to the shop owners.

Sentencing Whyte, Mr Recorder John Brooke-Smith told him: “These offences were very serious offences.

“The possession of a knife in a public place is treated very seriously, for good reason, by the courts.”