Man who burgled Halstead home given suspended jail sentence

A man, who was forensically linked to a burglary at a home in Halstead after he injured himself while carrying out the crime, has avoided jail following his sentencing hearing last week.

Christopher Raymond, 56, of no fixed address, received a nine-month prison sentence, which has been suspended for 18 months, on Thursday, after pleading guilty to a burglary charge at Chelmsford Crown Court on March 1.

Raymond was also ordered to a complete a six-month drug rehabilitation programme.

In addition, he was given a five-year restraining order and has also been ordered to complete 60 hours unpaid work and to pay compensation of £8,996 and court costs of £320.

The burglary occurred last year, on Monday, December 4.

Raymond entered a property in Colchester Road while the victim was at work, before leaving with a quantity of jewellery valued at a four-figure sum, a Hoover vacuum cleaner, a car key and a Christmas cake.

The victim discovered she had been burgled and found blood on her stairway, before she contacted Essex Police.

A forensics analysis linked the blood to Raymond, who was arrested in Church Street, Bocking on Sunday, December 17, and charged.

Following the sentencing last week, Pc Joanna Lewis, the office in charge of investigating the incident at Braintree CID, said: “Raymond forced entry to the property knowing it was empty but injured himself in the process.

“The victim, on discovering that she had been burgled, found Raymond’s blood at the scene.

“It was only a matter of weeks until he was located and arrested.

“I would like to thank the victim for their support during this investigation.

“I hope today’s verdict offers some justice to her.”