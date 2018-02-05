Man suffers multiple injuries during robbery in Sudbury

A man suffered multiple injuries as a result of a robbery which took place in Sudbury at the end of last week, setting off a police appeal for witnesses to the crime.

The incident occurred shortly before 6.20pm on Friday, February 2, when the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was pushing his black and red ‘Demon X Stomp’ pit bike along an alleyway, running from York Road to Acton Lane.

As he approached the end of the alleyway, a man with a mountain bike moved in front of him and blocked his path.

The suspect demanded he gave him all of his money, and after the victim refused, the suspect grabbed him, pulled his helmet off and made threats towards him.

The perpetrator managed to remove the man’s helmet and punched him in the face several times, which caused a suspected broken nose.

The robber then held the victim down while he called somebody on a mobile phone, giving out their location.

During the assault, the victim also sustained cuts and grazes to his hands and his left elbow.

Soon after, a second suspect appeared with what is described as a brown ‘Staffie’ breed dog.

This second man stole the victim’s pit bike, walking it away.

The first suspect subsequently got back onto his mountain bike with the dog and also left the scene.

It is believed there might have been members of the public in the vicinity who witnssed the incident.

Anyone who saw the crime taking place, or observed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the times stated, should immediately contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 37/6486/18.

Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestopers anonymously on 0800 555111.