Man convicted of Wickham St Paul burglary has jail sentence increased

A convicted burglar, who was jailed at the end of the last year after a burglary in Wickham St Paul, has had his sentence increased following an appeal.

James Zammutt-Cook, 26, of no fixed address, was imprisoned for two years and five months on December 8, 2017, after pleading guilty to three separate counts of burglary.

His admissions to committing a further 28 offences during interviews with police officers were also taken into consideration when the prison term was determined.

But Essex Police appealed the ruling to the High Court last Wednesday to have the sentence lengthened, arguing that Zammutt-Cook had been a serial offender and this should be reflected in the amount of jail time he had to serve.

Their appeal was ultimately successful, resulting in Zammutt-Cook’s sentence being increased to a total of three years and nine months.

Zammutt-Cook was initially arrested back on October 28, 2017, after the burglary of a property in Broad Road, Wickham St Paul was reported to Essex Police.

The homeowner had been awoken during the night by the sound of somebody in his home, and he was confronted by a man, who then fled the scene.

The victim was subsequently contacted by an employee at a betting shop located in High Street, Halstead, who informed him that his identification cards had been discovered in a bin at the shop.

This ultimately led to police identifying Zammutt-Cook being as the perpetrator in the burglary.

Detective Inspector Rob Kirby, from Braintree CID, said following the High Court ruling: “James Zammutt-Cook is a prolific offender who burgled to fund a drug habit.

“The increase in Zammutt-Cook’s prison sentence is a fitting reflection of the serious and invasive nature of the crimes he committed.”