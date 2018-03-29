Man charged with burglary of Sible Hedingham Co-op

A man has appeared in court, in connection with two separate burglaries at two convenience stores in Suffolk and Essex earlier this week.

Essex Police arrested 18-year-old James Hamilton, of Berkely Drive, Chelmsford, on Tuesday at about 4.50am.

Officers had pursued a black estate car following an incident in Sible Hedingham just over an hour earlier.

Police received reports at approximately 3.30am of a burglary taking place at the Co-op in Swan Street, which resulted in a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes being stolen.

Hamilton was taken into custody for questioning, before subsequently being arrested by Suffolk Police at 10am that day, on suspicion of another burglary the day before.

This break-in took place at the Spar in Church Street, Stradbroke, on Monday, some time around 10.15pm, when four people were seen to force entry into the building and steal cigarettes, before fleeing in a dark-coloured Audi.

Hamilton has now been charged with two separate counts of aggravated burglary.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, for allegedly going equipped with an axe during the Stradbroke burglary on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court for a hearing yesterday afternoon.

Police inquiries into both of these burglaries are ongoing, and anyone with information about either of the incidents is asked to telephone investigating officers on 101, quoting the crime reference number 16487/18.

Alternatively, people can get in touch with the Crimestoppers charity, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111.