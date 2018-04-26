Man charged with assaulting two people in Great Cornard

A man has been charged following an assault in Great Cornard at the weekend.

Officers were called to the incident in Bures Road, where a 28-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were assaulted, at approximately 12.30am on Sunday.

Steven Morton, 34, of Penrice Close, Colchester, was subsequently arrested by police officers on suspicion of causing assault and a public order offences.

He was charged with assault, using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence and possession of cannabis.

Morton has been released on bail pending further inquiries, and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 29.