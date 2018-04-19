Man charged after wielding axe in Great Cornard

A man from Sudbury has been charged after he was discovered with an axe in Great Cornard at the weekend.

Officers were called to reports of a man holding a large axe in Hawthorn Road on Sunday, at approximately 7.45pm.

After refusing to put down the axe, officers grew concerned that he could use it as a weapon.

James Lewis 33, of Valley Road, Newton, was subsequently arrested and charged with resisting arrest, possession of an offensive weapon, and using or threatening unlawful violence towards other persons.

A spokesman from Suffolk Police said: “Police were called at around 7.45pm to reports that a man was standing in Hawthorn Road with a large axe.

“When officers arrived, he refused to put the axe down and his manner gave them cause to believe he may use it as a weapon.”

Lewis has been released on bail and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’s Court on Tuesday, May 1.

Sudbury police officers were hailed for their bravery by St Edmundsbury Police in a post on Twitter, which praised their “outstanding bravery and composure” in responding to the incident.